LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.47 on Monday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.05.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
