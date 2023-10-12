LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.47 on Monday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

