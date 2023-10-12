Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Up 2.7%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.29. 657,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,095,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Livent by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 223,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 88,344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,931,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

