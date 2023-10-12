Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lizhi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Lizhi by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lizhi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Lizhi Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LIZI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 1,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,086. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

