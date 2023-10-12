LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.5% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.7% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 109,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.88. The company had a trading volume of 190,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

