LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. 995,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,705. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.