LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.2% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 796,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

