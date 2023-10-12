LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.53. 402,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,152. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day moving average is $214.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

