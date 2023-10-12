LMG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 58.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $12.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.10. 197,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average is $252.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,100 shares of company stock worth $9,044,874 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

