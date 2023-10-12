LMG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $271.26. The company had a trading volume of 354,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.79 and a 200-day moving average of $247.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

