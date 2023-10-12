LMG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.40. 131,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,352. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $121.88 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.30.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

