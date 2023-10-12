LMG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 240,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,826. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

