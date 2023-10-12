LMG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.89. 611,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.