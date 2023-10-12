LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LMP Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPX opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

LMP Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 472.61%. This is a boost from LMP Automotive’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:LMPX Free Report ) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.

