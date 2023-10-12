Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.8% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.56. 303,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

