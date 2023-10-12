Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.93. The stock had a trading volume of 271,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $388.10 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

