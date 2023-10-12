Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 2,241,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,784. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

