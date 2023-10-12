Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 186,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 60,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 535,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,699. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $725.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

