Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.59. 286,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

