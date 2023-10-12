Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after buying an additional 1,022,584 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,796,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,580,000 after buying an additional 892,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 276,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,906. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.