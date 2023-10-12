Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.58. 82,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,987. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

