Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJR traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 762,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,509. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

