Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JPIE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

