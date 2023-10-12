Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.60. 41,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,302. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

