Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $137.24. 414,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,006. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

