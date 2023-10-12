Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.90. 54,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,545. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

