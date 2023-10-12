Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOM. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $647,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,886. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

