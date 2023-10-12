Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463,557. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

