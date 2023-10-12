Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,803 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.14. 216,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,825. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

