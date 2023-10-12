Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. 84,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

