Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 245,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,719. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

