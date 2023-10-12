Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $433.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,844. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

