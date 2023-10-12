Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 160,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

