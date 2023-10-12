Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.21. The company had a trading volume of 85,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,517. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

