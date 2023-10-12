Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.18. 8,367,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,102,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

