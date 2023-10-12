Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,072 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.