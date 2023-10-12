Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 178,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $600,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 373,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,022. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

