Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $451.63. 181,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $399.69 and a one year high of $500.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

