Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.63. 1,837,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.