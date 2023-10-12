Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 7,749 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.5% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 176,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,613. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

