Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.49. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.46 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

