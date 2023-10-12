Louise Beardmore Acquires 18 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 972 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £174.96 ($214.15).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Louise Beardmore sold 8,009 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($11.79), for a total transaction of £77,126.67 ($94,402.29).

United Utilities Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON:UU traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 974.20 ($11.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,179,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The stock has a market cap of £6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,247.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 947.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.53. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,111 ($13.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,040 ($12.73) to GBX 1,220 ($14.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Utilities Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,310 ($16.03) to GBX 1,290 ($15.79) in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.