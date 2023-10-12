Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.70. 639,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.05 and a 200 day moving average of $214.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

