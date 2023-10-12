Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $369.12. 268,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,161. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $406.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.24 and its 200 day moving average is $374.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.