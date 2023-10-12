Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Plans $0.01 — Dividend

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Magic Empire Global Price Performance

Shares of MEGL opened at 1.04 on Thursday. Magic Empire Global has a one year low of 0.89 and a one year high of 5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Magic Empire Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Empire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations.

