Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 4,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.