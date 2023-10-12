Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,532 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $49,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAR opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.26 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

