Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at $60,618,561.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,724,280. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

