Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s previous close.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

MAS opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Masco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

