MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06. MasTec has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -418.81 and a beta of 1.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 7.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,493,000 after buying an additional 264,646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.