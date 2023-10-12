Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 2.4%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.65 and last traded at $60.72. Approximately 181,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,379,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 3.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.